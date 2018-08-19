Biggest food drive at SSU yields 1800 lbs. of food-Jan. 2010

By: Irene Hilsendager

Over the course of one week, the entire SSU campus worked together to raise more than 1,800 pounds of non-perishable goods for the Redwood Empire Food Bank, making it the most successful food drive ever by the university.

Coordinated by the campus service organization Join Us Making Progress (JUMP), the partnership with the California State University Employee’s Union (CSEUE) helped JUMP collect monetary donations and food and connected the campus to the cause of relieving poverty locally.

“The need for food has increased both nationally and locally due to the economic downturn and JUMP made working with local food assistance agencies a priority this year,” said Alex Bush Director of JUMP’s Hunger and homelessness Programs.

The success was a result of a competition between clubs, Greek organizations, university organizations and the schools of the university. The School of Extended Education won the competition, raising an impressive 319 pounds of food alone.

“Thanks to the tireless efforts of the organizations on campus, Sonoma State contributed more than 1,406 meals to people all over Sonoma County.” Bush said. Redwood Empire Food Bank is an organization that provides food assistance to more than 70,000 people each month.

The food drive was part of JUMP’s National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week. Other events included a Hope for Hunger and Homelessness Panel with guest speaker Professor Shelia Katz and representatives from the Redwood Empire Food Bank, the Salvation Army and Committees on the Shelterless.

Students also participated in several service projects, including making and serving Thanksgiving dinner for the clients at Catholic Charity’s family Support Center in Santa Rosa, volunteering at Redwood Empire Food Bank and serving meals at Glide Memorial Church in San Francisco which was in collaboration with Residential Life.

This happened in 2010 and during the school year of 2017-18, many SSU students had to resort to the campus food bank or visit NOAH (Neighbors Organized Against Hunger) to get groceries. Doesn’t seem as if any progress was made!