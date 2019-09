Teagan Irish, sophomore at Rancho Cotate High School goes up for a big hit during their game against Santa Rosa High School. The teams played against each other on Tues, Sept. 3 in the TAG Building. For the first time in six years, Rancho defeated Santa Rosa 3 out of 4 games. It was also the first time the team defeated a team from the Oak Division. Rancho’s next home game will be held Sept. 17 against San Rafael.

Photo by Jane Peleti