Big bounce cancelled

The Big Bounce America is announcing that the Sonoma County Fairgrounds will be unable to host the 2019 tour event this year. The Labor Day weekend event was set to begin on Friday, August 30th and run through Monday, September 2nd.

This decision is disappointing after consecutive sellouts in 2017 and 2018 within the Santa Rosa community, but the event has to take place on a healthy, green-grass field. Following damage that occurred in December 2018, the lawn at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds at this time is non-existent and just a dirt area. After an in-depth, on-site inspection by one of The Big Bounce America’s Tour Directors, it was clear that these conditions were not up to The Big Bounce America standards and forced this decision to be made.

Given how close this decision was made in relation to the beginning of the event, The Big Bounce America is now unable to secure another venue and all of the necessary permits in time for this weekend in the Santa Rosa community. The Big Bounce America hopes to re-schedule this event in Santa Rosa next year.

Anyone who purchased a ticket for this weekend’s event in Santa Rosa will automatically receive a full refund. The Big Bounce America is also offering existing Santa Rosa ticket holders a 25% discount code for the event in Oakland that is also happening this weekend should they wish to re-purchase tickets for that.

Bay Area residents will have the opportunity to enjoy the Guinness Book of World Record’s ‘World’s Largest Bounce House’ and the rest of the Big Bounce America experience at Oakland’s Lowell Park from Friday, August 30th through Sunday, September 15th.

For up-to-date information about The Big Bounce America and its 2019 National Tour, visit https://thebigbounceamerica.com.