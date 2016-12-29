Bicycle camp set Jan. 13-16 at Sonoma St.

The Cycle Without Limits bike camp for children with special needs will be held January 13-16 at Sonoma State University.

The camp uses specially-designed bicycles to teach children who often have difficulty learning how to ride a conventional two-wheeled bicycle.

The bikes use air cylinders to gently cushion the rider while keeping the rider safely upright. As the rider’s skill develops over the course of the camp, the air pressure is gradually reduced until the rider is riding on his or her own.

The fee for the four-day camp is $300, with limited scholarships available.

For more information, visit http://ucpnb.org/recreation/cycle-without-limits-bike-camp.