Beneficial moves for every age

Finance
July 29, 2019
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Retiring in the next 5 years? Retirement planning weak spots; they are all too common Why don’t all affluent people become wealthy? Adjusting your portfolio as you age When is Social Security income taxable? Debunking a few retirement myths Retirees, check your withholding Underappreciated options for building retirement savings Social Security gets its big boost No, that is not the I.R.S. calling Is Gen X preparing adequately for retirement Tax scams and schemes A retirement fact sheet Ways to ease college costs Preparing to retire single Could assumptions harm your retirement strategy? Bad money habits to break Have you budgeted for retirement? Saving your elderly parents from financial fraud Mutual Funds vs. ETFs; similarities and differences. Long-term investing truths: Key lessons for retirement savers Where will your retirement money come from? The different types of IRAs Annuities for retirement income Annuities for retirement income What prospective annuity holders should consider Build your rainy day fund Details people should know about Medicare Five retirement concerns too often overlooked Investing means tolerating some risk Your diversified portfolio vs. S&P 500 Making a charitable gift from your IRA Tax considerations for retirees Smart moves for new parents When you retire without enough ABLE accounts for disabled When a family member dies An executor checklist The retirement we imagine, the retirement we live Steps to catchup if you are behind on your retirement savings? Your financial co-pilot Yes, young growing families can save and invest Retirement plans for individuals & businesses College funding options Turn your intent into a commitment, set goals as you save and invest Managing money well as a couple Tax efficiency in retirement Set goals as you save and invest A retirement gender gap for women What should you keep? Catching up on retirement saving The retirement mind game

Beneficial moves for every age

By: Ken Weise
July 26, 2019

Smart financial moves in your 20s, 30s, 40s, & 50s

Have you ever mapped out your financial timeline? If you’re like many Americans, it may have been more difficult than anticipated. One helpful way to manage your financial goals is to break it down by your age. After all, depending where you are on life’s journey, certain financial moves make more sense than others. Read on to learn more.

What might you want to do in your twenties? First and foremost, you should consider saving for retirement – preferably using tax-advantaged retirement accounts that let you direct money into equities. Through equity investing, your money has the potential to grow and compound profoundly with time – and you have time on your side.

Aside from equity investment, you may want to try and build your savings. A good place to start is an emergency fund equal to six months of your salary. That may seem unnecessarily large, but it is worth pursuing, especially if you have loved ones depending on you. Accidents do happen, and you could suffer an illness or injury that might prevent you from earning income. About 2 percent of people will contend with such an episode during their working lives, and less than 5 percent of disabling illnesses and accidents are job-related, so workers compensation insurance will not cover them. 

 What moves make sense in your thirties? By now, you may have started a family or taken on other financial responsibilities. So, your spending has probably increased from the days when you were single. As you save and invest, remember also to play a little defense.

Many people in their thirties use this time to create a will and set up financial power of attorney in case something unforeseen happens. Another smart move to consider is securing a solid life insurance policy. Depending on the policy that’s right for you, you may even be able to use your policy as an investment vehicle. As always, speak with a financial or insurance professional to make sure you have the coverage that's right for you. 

What considerations emerge between 40 and 50? Try to maintain your retirement planning efforts in the face of financial stressors. You may have teens or preteens at home, and if you have not yet considered creating a college fund that can potentially grow and compound over time, now is the right time. You should not dip into your retirement fund to pay for their college educations, no matter how onerous college loans may seem.

You may want to look into long-term care insurance. Buying it before age 50, when you are likely in good health, is a wise move, especially if you are interested in such coverage.

Between 50 and 60, you are in the “red zone” before retirement. If you can, accelerate your retirement savings through greater contribution levels or take advantage of the catch-up contributions allowed for many retirement accounts after age 50. If possible, think about an approximate retirement date. Aim to reduce your debt as much as possible by that time or earlier. Retiring with multiple, major debts can be stressful, to say the least. Lastly, check in with a financial professional to gauge how close you are to realizing your long-term financial objectives.

Ken Weise, an LPL Financial Advisor, provided this article. He can be reached at 707-584-6690.