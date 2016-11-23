Believe it or not, pets have so much gratitude to give

By: Mickey Zeldes

I just finished reading “The Art of Racing in the Rain” by Garth Stein. It’s a fiction story about a family, but it is told by the dog, which gives it a unique and heartwarming twist.

If you’ve ever thought your dog was actually paying attention to a conversation or otherwise acting just like any other family member, then it won’t surprise you how much the dog in the story seems to understand. And the special connection he shares with the husband in the family seems to go one step beyond, to the point that they really seem to be communicating. Seems farfetched? There are people who claim to be able to talk to animals…and who am I to doubt them? In fact, if you’ve always wondered what your dog would say to you if you asked, let me help out. If your pet was asked what she/he is thankful for, here is the most likely answer.

If your pet lives in the house, that alone speaks volumes for your relationship. Your pet knows that you consider him one of the family and is very appreciative of that fact. He knows that too many dogs and cats live lonely, sad lives outside – sometimes in cold or inclement weather. He knows he’s a little spoiled but he cherishes being able to snuggle with you and having a cushy bed to sleep on.

She thanks you too for not always giving in to her begging because human food is often not the best choice for her and she needs to watch her waistline. That you are willing to go to the store and buy special food just for her makes her heart go pitter-patter. The fact that you can recognize when they aren’t feeling well, even when the symptoms are subtle, shows how in tune you are with your best friends. They feel cherished when you take them to the veterinarian to make sure everything is OK.

Although your cat might act like an aloof snob, she is secretly pleased that you go to all the effort that you do to keep her litterbox clean and ready. She hates being itchy from fleas and ticks and loves that you brush and comb her and keep her pest-free. And despite all of the struggling as well as the pathetic look on her face, she actually really likes when she gets a bath and smells so much better for it (we’re talking the dog here, cats usually take a while to forgive that indignity.)

Your pets recognize the love you show when you put a microchip in them and a license and ID tag on their fashionable collar. How thrilling to know that you care enough to do what you can to keep them safe and to get them back in the off-chance that they ever become lost.

Your dog loves nothing better than going for walks with you, and when appropriate, being included in the day’s outings. Of course your cats, too, appreciate the time you spend playing with them – actually any time spent with you is your pet’s favorite time in the whole world! And that’s what having a pet is really all about – sharing time and that special bond together. Please know that your pet trusts and loves you unconditionally. And thanks you for returning it.

Upcoming events

• Black FURiday Adoption Special: This weekend only! All animals with black (fur, nose, nail or bow) will be on special. Come on down and adopt your new BFF.

• No More Lost Pets: Free microchips and pet ID tags are available for residents of Rohnert Park and Cotati. Stop by the shelter during our open hours with your pet to get one. The shelter is open Wednesday 1-6:30 p.m.; Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 1-5:30 p.m.; and Sunday 1-4:30 p.m.

• Fix-it Clinics: Free spay and neuters for cats and $60 dog surgeries (up to 80 pounds) are available for low-income Rohnert Park and Cotati residents.

Call 588-3531 for an appointment.

Mickey Zeldes is the supervisor at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. She can be contacted at mzeldes@rpcity.org.