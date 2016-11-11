Begin holiday celebrations with plans to include seniors

By: Julie Ann Soukoulis

Spotlight on Seniors

If you’re already caring for an aging relative, finding ways to celebrate special occasions while dealing with health issues can be challenging, especially for those who are homebound.

We’ve gathered ideas for making a meal special, creating a festive mood and surprising your family member with entertainment or a customized gift. And speaking of gifts, we’ve shared articles listing popular, affordable gifts found on seniors’ wish lists, as well as practical suggestions appropriate in today’s budget-conscious economy.

What do you get Grandma this year? A new blanket…again? How about a pair of slippers? While those gifts could satisfy the needs or desires of a senior loved one, why not choose a present that is even more meaningful…a gift from the heart?





While you may not be able to add the following 10 gift ideas to a shopping list, you can bet they’re on your loved one’s wish list:





• 1. Take your loved one shopping: Whether a trip to the mall or an online shopping spree, make it a special day. Be sure to tune into your loved one’s limitations and don’t overdo.

• 2. Lend a hand: Carry on the holiday cooking traditions, asking your senior loved one to help where he or she can. Or, ask everyone to bring a favorite dish.

In our family it is often that one time a year Grandma and the older adults share family secret recipes and teach the youth in the family just how to make the special dish just right, the way her mother made it all those years ago.

• 3. Wrap and send packages: Arthritis can make wrapping those holiday presents a challenge. Schedule a gift-wrapping afternoon, complete with hot chocolate, cookies and plenty of family stories. This is a great multi-generational activity we do in our family every holiday season and an opportunity for the older family members to share with the youngest traditions from their youth.

• 4. Deck the halls: Bending, lifting and reaching to get those holiday decorations in place isn’t always possible for an older adult. Enlist the help of the grandkids and make decorating a fun multi-generational activity.

• 5. Send holiday greetings: Offer to spend an afternoon helping your loved one address and send holiday cards, either by mail or as online photo greetings.

• 6. Plan a fun event: Get a group of your senior loved one’s friends together to serenade other older adults in an assisted living facility or nursing home.

• 7. Celebrate the reason for the season: Attend a religious program with your senior loved one. Be flexible with service times if necessary.

• 8. Focus on others: Get your senior loved one and the entire family involved in gathering supplies for a homeless shelter or serving a holiday meal.

• 9. Stay connected: Help an older adult connect with loved ones far away, whether over the phone or through a video-calling service like Skype.

• 10. Give the gift of time: Sometimes all an older adult wants is companionship. Show that you care by making room in your schedule to spend time together. These are the top 10 holiday requests seniors likely want, but won’t ask for!

The gift of time

Staying active is vital, and during the holidays it’s especially important to prevent isolation of aging adults. Keep this article for ideas for outings, get-togethers and activities that offer the most treasured gift – your companionship.

It may be difficult to look forward to the holidays when a beloved family member is not himself. Your holidays will be doubly challenging, but they can still be special for your family if you try to limit what you do.

Talk with your loved one’s physician and get an indication of how much he can do. Discuss with your siblings and other family members how much you think your loved one should try to do, based on the doctor’s recommendations. Remember that your mom/dad or grandmother may be feeling as if they are strong enough to do more, but that could be a dangerous risk. Let them know that what you’re doing is based on a doctor’s recommendations and in their best interests. Then stick to your plan. Even a short-time visit together might be very special for your loved one to be with the rest of the family.

Why not enlist some extra help as well? There’s no better time of year to seek respite than the holidays. Consider asking a friend to stay with your ailing loved one so that you can make holiday preparations or, better yet, relax and enjoy this festive time of year. Enjoy yourself. Remember the greatest gift this time of year is time. If you don’t have help, call the local Home Instead Senior Care office. Respite assistance is one of the organization’s most requested services.

Julie Ann Soukoulis is the owner of Home Instead Senior care office in Rohnert Park, mother of two and passionate about healthy living at all ages. Having cared for her parents, she understands your struggles and aims, through her website, www.homeinstead.com/sonoma to educate and encourage seniors and caregivers. Have a caregiving or aging concern? She’d love to hear from you at 586-1516 anytime.