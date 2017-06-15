Becoming Independent partners with SMART train

SMART has turned over all aspects of the food concessions to the nonprofit, Becoming Independent. Becoming Independent will provide all the food and beverage services to its cars once the train service begins which is now set for late spring. The nonprofit will be selecting local vendors such as Taylor Maid Coffee, Krave Jerky, Costeaux French Bakery and other wineries and breweries.

Becoming Independent will staff all concessions stands that will be built into the train cars. The non-profit organization has considered concessions as a new avenue of business.

Becoming Independent is a community-based service organization that helps people with development disabilities that live meaningful and productive lives. The organization is also planning to have a stand at Kaiser Permanente’s new medical office building, which is under construction on Corporate Way in Southwest Santa Rosa. The 42-mile route of SMART will run from near Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport to downtown San Rafael.