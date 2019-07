The Village Network is a non-profit 50 + community that provides social networks, programs, and volunteer services for members as we age. We need drivers, friendly visitors, handy persons, hospitality and many other positions.

Join us for the Introductory Volunteer Training July 8 from 1-4 p.m. and find out more about what we do. The Volunteer Driver Program is July 28. To find out more information or to RSVP for either program at VillageNetworkofPetalum@gmail.com or call 707-776-6055.