Become a park and wetland docent

Petaluma Wetlands Alliance needs volunteer docents. Docents serve in a number of ways, including: teach third-graders about wetlands and habitats, leading bird walks, restoring the habitats and conducting research on birds and other wetlands animals. To become a docent, volunteers must attend a training program and observe other docents. Training will start Jan. 11 and continues for seven consecutive Thursday mornings. If you are interested, please sign up at petalumawetlands.org/become-a-volunteer. For more information, contact Anne at aktaylor44@gmail.com or call 707-774-6586.