Summertime is a time for children to play outdoors, swim, attend summer camps and go on family vacations. What happens, though, if you are a child in foster care, living apart from your family and unsure what the future holds?

It is difficult to enjoy the carefree days of summer when life might unexpectedly change at any moment and when your parents or other adults in your life have abused, neglected or abandoned you. Youth in foster care are focused on what will happen to them in the future and if they can return home.

At CASA of Sonoma County, we recruit, train and support volunteers to help make the lives of foster youth better. Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA volunteers, work one-on-one with a child or sibling group in foster care to ensure their needs are met. Not only do CASA volunteers provide vital information to the court to facilitate better-informed decisions for the foster child, they also take the child on fun outings to have new experiences, help them enjoy the season and make new memories.

Become a CASA volunteer. If you can commit to spending 2-4 hours a week offering advocacy, friendship and emotional support to a child or young adult in foster care, CASA needs you. CASA currently has 54 children in their wait list to be matched with their CASA volunteer. The next training start July 18. Contact CASA of Sonoma County at 707-565-6375 or 707-565-6379.