Beck deemed still a danger

The man who stabbed two Rohnert Park women to death in 2000 must remain on outpatient supervision and was deemed to still be a danger to the health and safety of others by a jury on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Mathew Beck, 43, killed Sandra Napier, his uncle’s 36-year-old fiancé and her mother, Marcella Napier, 63, after suffering a psychotic breakdown.

Beck was in state mental hospitals for more than 10 years but won conditional release into an outpatient program in 2012.

His trial started last month and lasted a little more than a week. Beck presented evidence that he no longer was a danger and should be free of any remaining oversight procedures, such as curfews, drug testing and counseling. Conrep program officials, however, testified in the trial that Beck was not ready to go unsupervised and cited concerns about his behavior.