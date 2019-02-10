Becerra urges Ca. businesses resources to help prevent human trafficking

During National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month, Ca. Attorney General Xavier Becerra reminds California businesses to post notices informing the public and trafficking victims of resources available to help combat slavery and human trafficking. Up-to-date digital copies of these notices are available for free on the Attorney General’s website.

“Human trafficking is modern-day slavery and it’s happening right here in our backyard,” said Attorney General Becerra. “These notices help empower Californians to report trafficking and direct survivors towards critical resources.”

Human trafficking is a crime that involves forcing a person to provide labor or services or to engage in commercial sexual acts. It is a form of modern-day slavery that exploits the most vulnerable members of our society.

California law requires certain businesses and establishments to post a notice with information and resources for victims and the public regarding slavery and human trafficking. Notices must be posted in English and Spanish. Posting in a third language is required in certain counties that are subject to the language assistance provisions of the federal Voting Rights Act.

Changes to California’s law took effect Jan. 1, 2019. As of that date, the notice must contain a number where people can send text messages as well as a number to call. The list of establishments that must post a notice has been updated to include hotels, motels, and bed and breakfast inns. The full list of establishments that are required to post a notice can be found at California Civil Code § 52.6(a).

If your business or establishment is required to post a notice, you do not need to pay for a poster or notice. You can download and print up-to-date model notices for free on the Attorney General’s website at https://oag.ca.gov/human-trafficking/model-notice. The notices are available in English, Spanish, and 22 other languages.

The California Department of Justice is committed to combatting human trafficking wherever it occurs. In 2018, Attorney General Becerra brought down the world’s largest online brothel, Backpage.com. DOJ has also fought to protect juvenile victims of trafficking, bringing 54 felony charges against the alleged operators of a statewide sex trafficking ring in 2017, where minors were among the victims. DOJ’s efforts to fight against human trafficking have included taking on labor exploitation. In particular, DOJ charged the alleged operators of Rainbow Bright, a California adult residential an d child care company, with 59 criminal counts for human trafficking and other labor-related violations.