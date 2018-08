Driving along Country Club Drive in Rohnert Park, you will notice large boulders at the nose of each island. According to City Manager Darrin Jenkins, it was a task trying to keep the grass green at the point of each island and when watering, it would spill onto the streets. Tom Kelly and his crew from RP Public Works decided to replace the turf and have a more eye appealing landscape and would be much easier to maintain.

Irene Hilsendager