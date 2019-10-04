Be prepared for a medical emergency

Free advance care planning workshop

At some point in our lives, many of us will face a medical emergency due to accident or illness. Half of the people brought to an emergency room are unconscious, sedated or too ill to speak for themselves regarding treatment choices. By completing advance care planning to make your medical wishes known now, you and your loved ones can be ready then.

A free workshop to help adults age 18 and older complete advance care planning, Who Will Speak for You If You Can’t Speak for Yourself?, will be held Tues., Oct.29, 2–4 p.m., at Redwood Credit Union, 3033 Cleveland Ave., Santa Rosa, hosted by My Care My Plan: Speak Up, Sonoma County (MCMP).

There are three ways to register for the free workshop:

Online at MyCareMyPlanSonoma.org under Events,

By phone at (707) 565-5950, or

By email to aasecretary@schsd.org.

Participants will learn about the types of care they might choose in a health crisis, and how to make their choices clear through thoughtful, written advance health care directives. They’ll learn how to choose the best person to represent their wishes in a medical crisis, and how to have clear, caring conversations with loved ones and healthcare providers now about care choices and treatment options.

Llamado and Arbour will lead the Oct. workshop for anyone over age 18.