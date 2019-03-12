Be aware of lewd conduct at Petaluma Shopping Center

News Briefs
March 12, 2019
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Industrial work death in RP Laguna Wastewater Treatment Plant impacted by flooding DA Ravitch issues notice: Looters and price gougers will be prosecuted Art show features local artists Volunteer’s corner News Briefs News Briefs $20,000 donated to wine industry at SSU Friday drawings Discharged hazardous waste in K section Santa Rosa man receives life sentence in RP burglary Fundraiser for Divine Nov. 4 Work from home scams News Briefs Volunteers A transfer of firearms in California Helicopters to patrol electric lines News Briefs E. Jones best company News Briefs August 10 6th St. Playhouse to audition dogs for Sandy in Annie A. G. Becerra protecting women’s access to birth control Legislation helps people with disabilities move back home News Briefs August 3 News Briefs Oct. 5 On line dating scams News Briefs August 31 SweetPea needs volunteers News Briefs USCIS gives free training on how to apply for citizenship News Briefs Kidnapping scam alert News Briefs August 24 Brush pile burning at Shiloh Ranch Regional Park Volunteer's Corner Caltrans offers safety tips for winter driving News Briefs September 7 Wildlife Rescue relies on interns News Briefs, Volunteer's September 7 Wine Entrepreneurship Program now accepting applications 17 new laws took effect on Jan. 1 Winter weather, illness drastically impacting blood supply Governor Newsom commended on wildfire safety measures Rental assistance programs remain on track despite Government shutdown Sonoma State ranked as one of the best colleges for transfer students Homelessness is on the rise among the elderly Sonoma County Rental Assistance Programs continue New 2019 firearms laws The fight moves to protect transgender serving in the military Reversal drugs to combat opioid crisis SMART recommended to receive for $12.6 million grant Stone to retire Gold Ridge will not be corp. yard Former Walmart employee arrested for thefts from store Those prohibited from possessing firearms Reporting requirements for new California residents Mother-son pimping and pandering duo sentenced

Be aware of lewd conduct at Petaluma Shopping Center

March 8, 2019

Defendant Dan Edward Scheiner, fifty-three years old of Petaluma, was sentenced by the Honorable Barbara Phelan after having pled no contest Jan. 25, 2018 to three counts of engaging in lewd conduct, all misdemeanors. The defendant was ordered to register as a sex offender, will be on probation for four years, and will be required to serve sixty days in the Sonoma County jail.

 District Attorney Ravitch stated, “This defendant engaged in predatory conduct.  This sentence assures he will be supervised in the community by the probation department, and he will be tracked through the sex offender database.”

 The charges resulted from three separate incidences involving three separate women. On June 7, 2017, a 36-year-old woman was leaving work at the Factory Outlets in Petaluma when she saw Scheiner sitting in his car where he appeared to be masturbating.  Scheiner told the woman he was a “voyeur” and asked her to stand by while he continued to masturbate.  The woman was subsequently able to identify Scheiner to law enforcement.

 On July 18, 2017, Petaluma police officers received a call from a 24-year-old woman who was also parked in the Factory Outlets. The woman indicated Scheiner pulled up next to her in his vehicle and was masturbating. The woman moved her vehicle to another location in the parking lot and Scheiner repositioned his vehicle next to hers and was again masturbating. The woman called 911 and Scheiner was contacted at the scene by law enforcement.

 On Dec. 12, 2017 a 28-year-old woman was leaving work at the same shopping outlets and was waiting for her windshield to defrost when she observed Scheiner in his vehicle masturbating.  Scheiner motioned for the woman to come over to his vehicle. The woman backed out of her parking space and took a picture of the man’s license plate.  With her description of the vehicle, and the license plate, law enforcement was able to determine the vehicle belonged to Scheiner.   

 The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Matt Hobson and assisted by Santa Rosa Police Officer Riley Howard.