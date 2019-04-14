News Briefs
April 14, 2019
Bauman shares tips for allergies

April 12, 2019

The Airport Health Club, a premier family fitness center in the Bay Area, announced their spring lecture event with special guest Dr. Ed Bauman April 9, 2019 from 7-8 p.m. The intention of this event is to educate and inspire the community to take control of their health and wellbeing, starting with the ever popular and troublesome springtime allergies. Dr. Edward Bauman M.Ed., Ph.D., is an internationally renowned holistic health and nutrition pioneer. His education, experience and expertise has placed him at the forefront of the holistic health and nutrition movement for over 40 years. He created the eating for health approach which forms the basis of Bauman College, the holistic nutrition and culinary arts school he founded in 1989. Today, he brings to you The Bauman Wellness Experience, a platform dedicated to helping people live well with intention. 

Dr. Bauman’s allergy relief lecture will cover examples of how to minimize key foods, beverages and exposures, a presentation on best foods, herbs and supplements for allergy relief, and a question and answer period for guests to gain clarity and receive help with their personal fight with allergies. 

“Most of us have reactions to the environment in changing season or food allergies. Take initiative and get ahead of your sneezing, wheezing and itching. An ounce of prevention is worth a ton of cure,” says Dr. Bauman. Please submit your RSVP to shelleym@airportclub.com