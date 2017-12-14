Baseball leagues planned for city-March 1964

By: Irene Hilsendager

The City Recreation Commission approved and gave its full backing to a city league boys baseball program and presented by the Rohnert Park Recreation Association Monday night, March 23, 1964. Two baseball diamonds will be made available for the teams, one will be a regulation 90- foot diamond.

The boys will be divided into three groups: 8-12, 13 and 14, and 15 and 16. Boys 8-12 will also be divided into major and minor leagues. The two older age groups will probably take a franchise from Boys Baseball, Inc. Some consideration is being given to a similar franchise for the younger boys.

Sign-ups will begin almost immediately at a time to be announced. Anybody who signs up will be assured of playing. The equipment, including uniforms, will be ordered as soon as sign-ups have progressed to a point where an estimate of the amount of equipment can be made.

Larry Swenson, temporary chairman of the association announced that a house to house membership drive was initiated in Rohnert Park last Sunday, March 22, but was slowed due to inclement weather. The drive will continue for several weeks. Individual members are canvassing their neighborhoods to familiarize people with the aims and structure of the association and to urge them to become members. The purpose of the association is to set up a complete city recreation program for boys and girls and adults. Proposals for a girls’ softball team, swimming, tennis, horseshoe and volleyball are now under consideration. Interested persons who wish to participate or contribute their ideas are asked to contact Mr. Swenson or any other members of the association.

