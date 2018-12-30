Baseball League receives donation from local motorcycle club

On Saturday, December 22nd, approximately 20 club members rode from their clubhouse in Petaluma to the league’s Rogers Field on Bernice Ave. There, they were met by about 30 players, coaches and parents who came to thank them for their generous gift. “The donation will be used for scholarships for 10 players who perhaps otherwise would not be able to play in the league” said Nick Neisius, vice president of the local league. “We never want a family’s financial situation to be what keeps a child off the field. With this donation, it will help us ensure that doesn’t happen” Neisius said.

The Rip City Riders presented the check to the league and were able to meet with some of those who will benefit from their donation. “It is our mission to support the community and those in need. Making sure these kids get a chance to play is one way we can do that” said Joel Arnold who is a member of the Rip City Riders and coordinated the donation. “We hope to make it to several of the games this year so we can watch the kids in action,” said Arnold. The 2019 season will mark the league’s 30th year in existence. Opening Day festivities are scheduled for Sat., March 9. Registration for the upcoming season is currently open for kids aged 4-16 at www.calripken.org.