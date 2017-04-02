Barto’s homer lifts SSU

Madison Barto delivered a game-winning three-run home run in the bottom of the 11th inning of the second game as the Sonoma State University softball team salvaged a split of Tuesday’s doubleheader against UC San Diego at the Seawolf Softball Field in Rohnert Park. The Seawolves (21-8, 16-6 CCAA) lost the first game 2-0, which ended their 11-game win streak in the process. The Tritons moved to 15-13 overall and 10-12 in the CCAA.

In the series opener, UC San Diego pitchers Lauren Brown and Lizzy Beutter combined on a one-hit shutout. Alex Flores had the only hit for SSU off Brown in the second inning.

In the second game, UC San Diego took control early, plating two runs in the first inning and another in the third to lead 3-0. However, the Seawolves rallied in their half of the third inning, breaking through for a run on a Jenny Collazo single that scored Karly Macadangdang for SSU’s first run of the day. Lindsey Calcany Blair then gave SSU a 4-3 lead with a three-run homer.

It stayed that way until the seventh inning. Teresa Danenberg took over in the pitching circle for Gabby Dupree, who had worked the previous four innings since relieving starter Brigid Ruiz in the third. Danenberg got one out on one pitch, but two pitches later, UCSD's Ashley Chestnut hammered the game-tying home run to make it 4-4. The game eventually went to extra innings, and in the top of the ninth, the Tritons' Kelsi Maday gave her team a 5-4 lead on a home run to left field. In the bottom of the ninth, Collazo blasted a leadoff home run to again tie the game, this time at 5-5.

It wasn’t until the 11th when Collazo and Jordann White reached base by way of an error and a single, respectively, before Barto delivered the game-winner over the left field fence.