Bark after dark dinner and auction, October 28

By: Mickey Zeldes

Fall is in the air and with it comes...? Did you think Halloween? Thanksgiving? The start of the holiday season? Well yes, those are all true but not what I’m referring to. Think more local and think animal. Our third annual Bark after Dark Dinner and Auction is coming up on Saturday, October. 28, and it’s better than ever!

Tickets are now on sale with advance price of just $25 per person or $40 a couple, so grab a friend and register now. Included is a delicious pasta dinner with salad and garlic bread, delectable desserts and fine beer and wine at our no-host bar. Enjoy our celebrity guest MC Pat Kerrigan, morning radio talk host on KSRO. She is sure to keep things moving!

A highlight of the evening is the parade of our adoption animals looking adorable in Halloween pet costumes. You might just fall in love with a little angel or ghost! Speaking of the holiday season, it’s not too early to begin your gift shopping at our silent and live auction. Bid on over 100 items including wine tours, zip lining, original artwork and crafts, restaurant certificates, pet supplies and services and much more. Not only does the recipient get a nice gift but they will enjoy the fact that the gift helped to support a local animal group.

We have some exciting live auction items including a week in a pet-friendly house near Mount Shasta, a weekend in a World Wyndham Condo in Clearlake, a “Day on the Bay” cruise for six, tickets to Disneyland and more! Keep an eye on the Animal Shelter League’s website for updates as new items get added.

The best part is knowing that your money is going directly to help the animals at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter and our community. The Animal Shelter League of Rohnert Park (ASL) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization founded by shelter volunteers who wanted to do more to help animals that are local. We are proud that with ASL’s support, we are the only shelter in the North Bay that offers free microchips and ID tags to all pets that reside in our jurisdiction. Now there is no excuse for a stray animal to go unclaimed because we couldn’t locate the owners! As our campaign says let’s “Get Them Back Home!”

ASL’s support gives sick and injured animals that come into the shelter the care they need to heal – paying for important surgeries, lab work, dentals and medications that are above and beyond our city budget. This care allows us to save more lives! In addition, the ASL pays for many of the supplies that we use as adoption enhancements – collars and leashes for the dogs and carrier boxes to send adopted cats and small animals home safely. And we’ve just opened our newly remodeled kitten room with multiple colony enclosures –this is so much nicer than the small metal cages! All of this is made possible by your generous support!

So please join us Saturday, October 28, 6:30-10 p.m. at the RP Community Center for a fun evening and help support these programs. Tickets are available on-line at tinyurl.com/BarkafterDark2017 or at the Animal Shelter for just $25 person or $40 per couple (bring a friend!) in advance – prices go up after October. 24 so hurry and register today!

Upcoming Events:

No More Lost Pets – free microchips and pet ID tags for residents of Rohnert Park and Cotati. Stop by the shelter during our open hours with your pet to get one! The shelter is open Wed 1-6:30 p.m., Thurs.-Fri-Sat 1-5:30 p.m. and Sun 1-4:30 p.m.

Fix-it Clinics – Free spay and neuters for cats; and $60 dog surgeries (up to 80 lbs.) for low-income Rohnert Park and Cotati residents. Call 588-3531 for an appointment.

Mickey Zeldes is the supervisor at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. She can be contacted at mzeldes@rpcity.org.