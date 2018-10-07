Bark after Dark is coming Nov. 3

By: Mickey Zeldes

Bark after Dark, the Animal Shelter League’s annual fundraiser will be held Sat., Nov. 3 at the Rohnert Park Community Center, 6:30-10 p.m. This fun dinner and auction is a benefit for the animals here in Rohnert Park and Cotati. Last year’s event was cancelled due to the fires so we’re building this one to be even bigger and better to make up for that loss.

Are you one of those people who shop early for the holidays? We can help you take care of everyone on your list! Give a gift that gives twice! Your family and friends will get a thoughtful present and the thrill of knowing that the money spent on them went to help save animals. We have over 200 items for our silent auction and raffle - something for everyone on your list! Items include tickets to entertainment venues, gift certificates to restaurants and stores, winery tours and tastings, handmade crafts and unique artwork and for the animal lovers on your list we have lots of pet-related products and services.

Our live auction will be exciting with Celebrity MC Pat Kerrigan, the morning talk host on KSRO encouraging everyone to get in the spirit of bidding so we can save more animals. Items include dinner for four with our Rohnert Park Firefighters at one of the stations, a Day on the Bay for six, a five-night stay in a private pet-friendly home near Mount Shasta, a Murder Mystery Dinner for eight at the Windsor Performing Arts Academy, dinner and a one night stay at the beautiful Madrona Manor in Healdsburg and more.

Included in the ticket price is a delicious pasta dinner with salad and garlic bread by Pasta King, and delectable desserts. Beer and wine will be available at the no-host bar. Tickets for all of this fun are just $25 per person or $40 per couple (go on, grab a friend to join you for the evening!) in advance or $30 per person/$50 per couple after Oct. 29. They are available online at tinyurl.com/BarkafterDark2018 or at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter, 301 J. Rogers Lane off Redwood Drive.

This fundraiser will enable the Animal Shelter League (ASL) to continue their life-saving programs: “Get Them Back Home,” which pays for free microchips for all dogs, cats and rabbits living in Rohnert Park and Cotati; Silver Paws, which provides veterinary care for the pets of low-income seniors; giving sick and injured shelter animals a second chance by covering the costs of surgeries, lab work, dentals and medications needed to make them adoptable and helping to make the next generation more caring and humane by sponsoring our Kidz ‘n Critters Summer Camp and other educational programs. ASL does all this and more! If you can’t make it to this fundraiser, direct donations can be made at animalshelterleaguerp.org.

Of course there will be adoptable animals and stories about those whom ASL has helped over the years. We hope you will join us in this celebration! Mark your calendars, call your friends, get your gift list ready – we’ll see you Nov. 3!

Upcoming Events:

“Get Them Back Home” Campaign – Every lost pet should have a way to get back home. Free pet ID tag and a back-up microchip are available to all residents of Rohnert Park and Cotati. No appointment necessary, just come by the shelter during our regular open hours: Wed. 1-6:30; Thurs.-Fri.-Sat. 1-5:30; Sun. 1-4:30.

Fix-it Clinics – Free spay and neuters for cats; and $60 dog surgeries (up to 80 lbs.) for low-income Rohnert Park and Cotati residents. Call 588-3531 for an appointment.

Mickey Zeldes is the supervisor at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. She can be contacted at mzeldes@rpcity.org.