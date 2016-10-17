Bark After Dark puts fun in fundraising

By: Mickey Zeldes

Exciting news! You’re invited to join us for our second annual Bark After Dark fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 5. This promises to be a fun evening including dinner, live entertainment and a silent and live auction to raise money for our animals and programs. It’s not too early to shop for some unique holiday gifts and not only are you keeping your money local, your dollars will be supporting your favorite organization, the Animal Shelter League.

Las Vegas headliner Stephen Sorrentino – comedian, singer, actor, animal activist and host of the upcoming TV series, “Animal Defender” – will share his incredible talent to entertain and MC the event. Sorrentino is quite the animal lover and will keep the evening moving with his quick wit and many talents. Enjoy a delicious pasta dinner and some truly delectable desserts, as well as fine wine and beer at our no-host bar. Then bid on more than 100 auction items – including a one night stay with dinner at the Madrona Manor in Healdsburg, wine tours, zip lining, original artwork and crafts, restaurant certificates and much, much more.

The best part is knowing your money is going directly to help the animals at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter and our community. The Animal Shelter League of Rohnert Park is a nonprofit organization founded by shelter volunteers who wanted to do more to help the animals. We are proud that with this support we are the only shelter in the North Bay that offers free microchips and ID tags to all pets that reside in our jurisdiction. Now there is no excuse for a stray animal to go unclaimed because we couldn’t locate the owners. As our campaign says, let’s “Get Them Back Home!”

ASL’s support gives sick and injured animals that come into the shelter the care they need to heal – paying for important surgeries, lab work, dentals and medications that are above and beyond what the city pays for as part of our regular budget. This care allows us to save many more lives. In addition, the ASL pays for a lot of the supplies that we use as adoption enhancements – collars and leashes for the dogs and carrier boxes to get cats and our small animals home safely. And, very exciting, we’ve just reopened our newly redone kitten room with colony enclosures – so much nicer than the small metal cages and all due to the generous support of the ASL.

Dozens of children enjoy our educational and fun summer camp programs and school presentations, both sponsored by the Animal Shelter League in the hope of teaching compassion and caring at a young age. They’ve bought humane books for our public library and do other educational outreach.

The list of what they do for us goes on and on, so please join us Saturday, Nov. 5, 6:30-9 p.m., at the Community Center in Rohnert Park for a fun evening and help support these programs. Tickets are available on-line at tinyurl.com/Bark-dark2016 or at the Animal Shelter for just $20 person/$35 per couple (bring a friend) in advance – prices go up after Nov. 3, so hurry and register today.

Upcoming events

• No more lost pets: Free microchips and pet ID tags are available for residents of Rohnert Park and Cotati. Stop by the shelter during our open hours with your pet to get one! The shelter is open Wednesday 1-6:30 p.m., Thursday, Friday and Saturday 1-5:30 p.m., and Sunday 1-4:30 p.m.

• Fix-it clinics: Free spay and neuters for cats and $60 dog surgeries (up to 80 pounds) are available for low-income Rohnert Park and Cotati residents. Call 588-3531 for an appointment.

Mickey Zeldes is the supervisor at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. She can be contacted at mzeldes@rpcity.org.