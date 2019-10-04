Bark After Dark is coming

By: Mickey Zeldes

We’re just a tad over a month away from our annual fundraiser, Bark After Dark, and tickets are now available. The dinner and silent/live auction is presented by the Animal Shelter League of Rohnert Park (ASL) and the funds raised is what keeps their life-saving and life-enhancing programs going all year. We’ve spent months getting donations of fun things for you to bid on, now our focus is advertising to get YOU there!

Bark After Dark will be held Sat., Nov. 2 from 6:30-10 p.m. at the Rohnert Park Community Center on Snyder Lane. Tickets are $35 per person if purchased before Oct. 29, $45 after that date and includes a delicious Italian Buffet by Sally Tomatoes. The Rancho-Cotati Rotary Club will sponsor a no-host beer and wine bar and there will be an assortment of yummy desserts.

Pat Kerrigan, KSRO-radio host “Sonoma County’s Morning News,” will be our celebrity MC and auctioneer. Anyone who’s ever seen Pat in action, especially about something she is passionate about like animals, knows what you’re in store for; she keeps things lively and bids moving, that’s for sure! Entertainment will also include a video presentation of some of the special animals we’ve helped over the past year – with an ambassador or two to meet in per(fur)son.

Since many of our supporters have adopted animals from us, this year we are introducing our “Alumni Wall of Fame.” Leave your pet safely at home but bring a small photo of your adopted pet with his or her name written on it and the date adopted to post on our board (photos are not returnable so just bring a copy) to be admired by all. It’s a fun way to showcase some of our beautiful alumni and their happy endings.

The focus, of course, is the auction itself. Get a head-start on your holiday shopping and give a gift that gives twice – your family and friends get a special item and the knowledge that the money spent saved animals! Silent auction items include wines and winery tours, entertainment and restaurants, unique handmade crafts and artwork, pet supplies and services, gift baskets and more. The live auction features special items like a Sonoma County Tour by air, an afternoon Cruise on the Bay, three night stay in a pet-friendly home near Mount Shasta, dinner and tour of a RP Fire Station and a custom-made framed American Flag made from fire hoses (on display at the shelter if you want to preview it).

All money raised will be used to help the animals at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter and in our community. Funds support ASL’s programs:

Silver Paws – assisting low-income seniors with veterinary care for their pets

Get Them Back Home – providing FREE microchips and pet ID tags to residents in case their pets ever become lost

Summer Camp/Education Programs – teaching the next generation kindness and responsible pet care

Shelter Medical Fund – pays for animal with extra medical needs (broken bones, dentals, eye removals, etc.) so they can become adoptable

Registration for Bark After Dark is now open and tickets can be purchased online at tinyurl.com/BarkAfterDark2019 or by check or in person at the Shelter, 301 J. Rogers Lane, RP 94928. Donations to ASL can also be sent to that address. We’re looking forward to a fun fundraiser and hope you can be part of it!

Upcoming Events

“Get Them Back Home” Campaign – Every lost pet should have a way to get back home. FREE pet ID tag and a back-up microchip are available to all residents of Rohnert Park and Cotati. No appointment necessary, just come by the shelter during our regular open hours: Wed 1-6:30; Thurs.-Fri.-Sat. 1-5:30; Sun. 1-4:30.

Fix-it Clinics – Free spay and neuters for cats; and $60 dog surgeries (up to 80 lbs.) for low-income Rohnert Park and Cotati residents. Call 588-3531 for an appointment.

Mickey Zeldes is the supervisor at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. She can be contacted at mzeldes@rpcity.org.