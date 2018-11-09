Bark After Dark benefit a great success

By: Irene Hilsendager

The first Mayor and first City Manager of Rohnert Park Pete Callinan is with Mickey Zeldes looking at a bicycle up for auction at the Bark After Dark event held at the Community Center Sat. evening. Photo by Robert Grant

Entering the Rohnert Park Community Center Saturday evening was a treat to the eyes. Six long rows of tables were laden with donations which became silent raffle prizes. Some of the loot included Sonoma Raceway tickets, Christmas items, wines, ceramic figurines, a dandy bicycle, quilts, gift certificates and so many more delightful items but too numerous to mention.

The center was filled with people who are supporters and volunteers for the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. Dinner was donated by Art Ibleto, the Pasta King, and delicious as usual. The lines for the dinner and special desserts were very long and exuberant.

A live auction was also held with some of the prizes being two tickets to Disneyland, a fine piece of art from the Jud Snyder collection, a Madrone Manor dinner and again too many items to list. Pat Kerrigan, the morning talk host on KSRO, was Master of Ceremony and her comments about everybody having eaten garlic bread received loud laughter.

During the evening a check for $2,500 from FAIRE was presented to the RP Shelter which will be used to remodel the clinic and surgery area. All proceeds benefitted the Rohnert Park Animal Services.

A few “doggies” were also present at the event and were available for adoption. A guestimate was around 205 people were served during the evening meal.