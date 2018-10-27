Bark After Dark: Dinner and auction to help save animals

By: Lanny Lowery

The Animal Shelter League of Rohnert Park will present its third annual “Bark After Dark” Sat., Nov. 3rd. This shelter fundraiser includes dinner and a silent and a live auction and takes place at the Rohnert Park Community Center at 5401 Snyder Lane between 6:30 and 10 p.m.

The silent auction begins early and continues throughout most of the evening. People have plenty of time to examine the more than two hundred items up for bid. No host beer and wine and other drinks will be available. Dinner begins to be served about a half hour after the opening. The Pasta King will present pasta, salad, garlic bread and there will be many delicious desserts.

Pat Kerrigan, a well-known animal lover and anchor of KSRO’s “Sonoma County Morning” will be the celebrity MC. The auction includes wines/winery tours, entertainment, and restaurants, unique hand made crafts and artwork, pet supplies and service, gift baskets and more. There will also be raffle items throughout the evening.

The live auction includes some very special activities. Participants can bid on an afternoon cruise on the bay with a picnic for six, a Madrona Manor dinner and a one night stay, or a five night stay in a pet friendly home near Mt. Shasta. Other big ticket items include a two night stay in the World Wyndam Condos in Clearlake, a dinner for four and a tour at a Rohnert Park Fire Station, or a Murder Mystery Dinner for eight at Windsor Performing Arts Academy.

The cost of this evening of food and fun is $25 per person or $40 per couple if signed up in advance. After Oct. 29th, the cost is $30 person or $50 per couple. The shelter suggests: “Give a holiday gift that gives twice—-your family and friends get a special item and the knowledge that the money spent saves animals.

This money is raised to maintain special programs at the animal shelter. The first Bark After Dark raised ten thousand dollars while the second one raised fifteen thousand dollars. This year’s goal is to raise thirty thousand dollars. This ambitious goal is necessary as last year’s event was cancelled due to the Oct. fires.

The Animal Shelter League runs many life-saving programs that benefit from funds raised by Bark After Dark. It offers a summer camp for children from second through seventh grade to learn about shelters and animal care. Another program, Get Them Back Home, provides free micro-chips and pet identification tags. Some of the money will be used to help support the clinic remodel. Silver Paws benefits low-income elders who need veterinary care for their pets.

Shelter Supervisor, Mickey Zeldes, emphasizes the importance of this event. She wants to continue the programs mentioned and others that help save animals. “We rely on the financial assistance of the Animal Shelter League to save as many as we can, said Zeldes. “This event will raise much needed funds to support the programs.” Join her on Nov. 3rd at this fun event that has a serious and special goal: save animals. More information can be found at tinyurl.com/barkafterdark2018.