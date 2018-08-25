Bands and DJs playing great music in Cotati

Community
August 25, 2018
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
JavAmore, Caprara’s Pizzeria hold fundraiser Save Rancho Adobe FPD Get your hula on for the Penngrove luau Community Events Calendar August 24, 2018 through September 6, 2018 Newest report finds new growth on rare Cotati albino Chimera Tree It takes a village to honor its past Who you going to call? Community Events Calendar August 17, 2018 through August 30, 2018 20/30 club & Kohl’s outfit students Garbage rate increase may keep compostable materials in county A warm day with dancing and good food Community Events Calendar August 10, 2018 through August 23, 2018 Cotati’s early morning breakfast Photography Show A new strategy for the Cotati Chamber of Commerce Backpack drive event this Sunday Cotati approves financial support for Chamber of Commerce Kenneth Bradley, a local photographer showcasing Cotati Lions Club installs new officers Service dog dreams come true for heart attack survivor Community Events Calendar June 29, 2018 through July 12, 2018 Community Events Calendar August 3, 2018 through August 16, 2018 To Pondor Mobility is freedom…with a Purple Heart truck run Community Events Calendar June 22, 2018 through July 5, 2018 Community Events Calendar July 27, 2018 through August 9, 2018 An evening at scout’s twilight camp Songbird Community Healing Center & Stones Throw Gifts are combined RP wants to attract more retail Community Events Calendar July 20, 2018 through August 2, 2018 Cotati residents put on their dancing shoes Community raising funds to protect firefighters Free lunch in RP and Cotati aims to combat summer hunger New SSU chief of police aims to enhance outreach and school safety Community Events Calendar June 15, 2018 through June 28, 2018 Community Events Calendar July 13, 2018 through July 26, 2018 Penngrove powers up its engines Opinion Editorial Safety in the newsroom Community Events Calendar July 6, 2018 through July 19, 2018 Giving for good, make an impact in your community

Bands and DJs playing great music in Cotati

August 24, 2018

The Peace & Justice Center of Sonoma County hosts the 3rd Annual Concert in the Hub at La Plaza Park in Cotati Saturday, Sept. 8 from 12:30 – 6 p.m. 

People are encouraged to bring a picnic or visit the food trucks at the event or order something to-go from the myriad of restaurants within walking distance of the welcoming outdoor venue. Beer and wine will be for sale at the event with all proceeds to benefit the non-profit Peace & Justice Center. Special thank you PJC Advisory Board Member, Michael McCullough from Redwood Cafe and also, to the City of Cotati and the Cotati Chamber of Commerce for supporting the Concert in the Hub! Also, thank you to Prairie Sun Live for generously donating the sound equipment.

DJ Loisaida expresses the importance of the Concert in the Hub, “It is imperative that people gather together as a community to enjoy great music and dance.” Note: all of the musicians are donating their time and talent to make this event a success! The Peace & Justice Center is a non-profit organization with tax-exempt I. D. # 68-0043657.