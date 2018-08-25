Bands and DJs playing great music in Cotati

The Peace & Justice Center of Sonoma County hosts the 3rd Annual Concert in the Hub at La Plaza Park in Cotati Saturday, Sept. 8 from 12:30 – 6 p.m.

People are encouraged to bring a picnic or visit the food trucks at the event or order something to-go from the myriad of restaurants within walking distance of the welcoming outdoor venue. Beer and wine will be for sale at the event with all proceeds to benefit the non-profit Peace & Justice Center. Special thank you PJC Advisory Board Member, Michael McCullough from Redwood Cafe and also, to the City of Cotati and the Cotati Chamber of Commerce for supporting the Concert in the Hub! Also, thank you to Prairie Sun Live for generously donating the sound equipment.

DJ Loisaida expresses the importance of the Concert in the Hub, “It is imperative that people gather together as a community to enjoy great music and dance.” Note: all of the musicians are donating their time and talent to make this event a success! The Peace & Justice Center is a non-profit organization with tax-exempt I. D. # 68-0043657.