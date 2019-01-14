Sports
January 14, 2019
Balint, pitcher for the U of Oregon signing autographs

January 11, 2019

Kayla Dixon (on the right), freshman at Rancho Cotate High School, gets an autograph from Maggie Balint, pitcher for the University of Oregon softball team, also pictured is Makena Goldbeck, sophomore at Maria Carrillo.  The girls participated in a softball clinic sponsored by NorCal Bownet Fast pitch at their facility in Petaluma, Thurs., Jan. 3.  Balint, who helped take her team to number one in the Pac 12 last season and then on to the Women’s College World Series, helped to run the clinic and gave the girls some pitching and workout tips. At the end of the session the girls had some time to ask Balint questions, have their picture taken with her and received an autographed photo.

Photo by Jane Peleti