Bailey So. Co. Woman of the Year

Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced Lorez Bailey as this year’s Woman of the Year in Sonoma County. Each year, Thompson honors women from the Fifth Congressional District who make exceptional contributions to our community. Women of the Year Awards, started in honor of Women’s History Month. Each year, Thompson recognizes one woman from each of the counties in our district to be recognized for her service to our community.

“Lorez’s compassionate and thoughtful leadership has helped hundreds of students across Sonoma County succeed and her smart advocacy to implement change in student support programs has produced important changes that prepare students for the 21st Century economy. People across Sonoma County call her ‘the diplomat’ because of her caring work and her ability to find common ground with so many students,” said Thompson. “I’m proud to honor her hard work to invest in the success of our next generation of leaders by naming her the 2019 Woman of the Year for Sonoma County.”