Bad air quality cancels sports

News
November 23, 2018
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Newsom’s vision “cradle to career” Fun family Christmas events in Cotati University Elementary School to host Maker World at SSU DA’s office awarded DUI Prosecution Grant  Sonoma Clean Power offers no-cost energy upgrades LandPaths connects people to protected land Cotati allows second dispensary Station Avenue gets final approval Rohnert Park honors its Veterans and Servicemen Active duty honorees at the RP Veterans Day program Election projected winners November 6, 2018 Woman stabbed on west side of RP RP Foundation issues grant Titans crush Mustangs  Cougars blow past Gauchos  CA Homemaker Association needs volunteers Dr. Dominguez and Hawkins named as director and co-director for Hanna Institute The Community Voice endorses candidates Frightful, fun, free Halloween activities Cougars crush Ukiah Public invited to give input on Downtown RP Site School board candidates voice opinions State Farm property steams forward to Station Avenue Scrappers Steal Win Rancho Cotate Band fundraiser BBQ Jessica Holman: Thirty-five years of Rancho Spirit New interim superintendent Krispy Kreme Doughnuts comes to Rohnert Park Cotati Chamber of Commerce Oktoberfest Rancho crushes Analy RP’s new interim police chief Big changes to big project in Rohnert Park A possibility for Snyder Lane to have four lanes soon Penngrove Community Church celebrates 120 years Cotati approves tree lighting City of Cotati has apartment housing parking problems Students at University Elementary discussing the labyrinth Rohnert Park City Council Candidates R P Foundation gives grants to NOAH and Petaluma Bounty Summit State Bank annual report March for the blind highlights need for more accessible sidewalks Cougar to Bear — Simmons’ new pelt SRJC picks up local quarterback The Cougars defeat the Jaguars at homecoming Kids and firefighters compete in RP RP local, Petri Alva, 14, a nationally recognized athlete SweetPea celebrates 31 years Seawolves serve up a victory Cardinals rout Cougars How to help victims of wildfires Polynesia celebrated at annual Pacific Islander Festival Fire storm anniversary Plan approved for Station Ave. park Football in full swing, 3rd win Arrests and charges target Apple stores Annie Rasmussen Celebration of Life Revisiting those who lost it all: October wildfire victims still on the road to recovery SMART celebrates a year of service RP Public Safety report card Penngrove native set for amazing voyage Cotati votes opposition to oil leases SC neighborhood sues illegal pot grower Penngrove grassfire destroys buildings Cotati Accordion Festival still a hit after 28 years RP residents provide input in police chief search Forum hosted by WLV for RP City Council candidates Supply giveaways lend a hand to families Police officers inspect inside of car Lowerys help with campaign Yes on Measure W will keep fire stations open RP to host community forum for public safety director search Emergency Alert System Test Sept. 10 & 12 Spreckels and Alchemia connects community It wasn’t an easy fight but Rancho wins again RP Safety Dept. climbs in remembrance of 9/11/18 Back to school for Rohnert Park and Cotati Another tough break for roller derby RP waits to make update to emergency alert system Cougars slay Dragons Third pedestrian struck by SMART train Enjoying ribs Little ones with big Polynesian dancing spirit Sidewalk repair gets big break from City of RP RP Health Center celebrates anniversary Imitating major leaguers Rohnert Park waiting for approval for canine program

Bad air quality cancels sports

By: Gil Lemmon
November 23, 2018

DIF is currently facing one of the most challenging championship seasons of our 105-year history. For the most part, year in and year out, the championship season arrives with excitement, hope and high expectations, proceeds with little interruption and champions are crowned in the glory of achievement and cheers of their supporters. We take it for granted and each year the championship season repeats itself.

This year is obviously much different. Due to environmental events beyond our control, our contests have been disrupted, postponed, in many cases multiple times and in three championships, NCS Team Tennis and boys and girls Open Water Polo, ended with no champion. This disruption has caused NCS staff to work 10 times harder to re-schedule, keep schools informed, find new venues, arrange for new site management and attend to the many behind the scenes details to conduct a first class championship, as well as carry on other responsibilities not related to championships. School coaches, athletics directors and families are working tirelessly to make new arrangements, adjust daily schedules, affected just as much.

Schools, coaches, student-athletes, officials, spectators, parents and yes, NCS are frustrated. Everyone is on edge. We are not used to the discomfort of not knowing, delays and the fear of the unknown have a way of making all feel very uneasy.

However, let us not forget that the NCS Championships are contests, not life and death. Let us not forget that over 79 people in the community of Paradise and surrounding communities lost their lives with hundreds missing and thousands lost their homes and have been uprooted to other areas of California or even other states all in an instant. Many Northern Section student-athletes have lost the opportunity to participate in any post-season high school championship event. Within our own section we have many who can identify with what people in Northern California (Northern Section) are going through, since it was just within the last two years that several NCS communities experienced the same.

As we move forward in the coming days and weeks, let us rejoice in how blessed we are, how lucky that our only complaint is delay of our opportunities to experience a NCS Championship contest. Some have already taken place, even yesterday, but more than likely more delays will occur. There will be more challenges, but we will get through this difficult time.

Thank you for your patience. Thank you to our coaches and administrators that are working so hard to provide the very best experience for our student-athletes. Our programs are envied by the world. Let’s be grateful for how much we have. Hang in there!

Gil Lemmon is Commissioner of Athletics of the North Coast Section.