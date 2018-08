The Discovery Church of Rohnert Park is hosting their annual backpack and school supply drive this Sunday, August 5 at the Rohnert Park Community Center on Snyder Lane. The event will have free giveaways of school supplies such as notebooks and crayons as well as backpacks. All ages are invited and the event will also feature kids’ games, a bouncy house and a visit from the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety. The event starts at 11 a.m.