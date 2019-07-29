Back to school supply challenge

Donated school supplies will empower local kids to succeed in school

In preparation for the upcoming school year, Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin has launched its annual Great Boys & Girls Clubs School Supply Challenge. During the month of August, Sonoma County businesses, community groups, and individuals have the opportunity to collect supplies for Club members to use for homework and school projects throughout the year.

Boys & Girls Clubs serves 3,000 young people in Sonoma-Marin every day to help them to achieve academic success, practice healthy lifestyles, and develop good character. Last year, 99.8 percent of club members progressed to the next grade level! However, 81 percent of club members come from low-income homes and many don’t have access to basic school supplies and tools necessary to be productive and successful. In every club, “Power Hour” is time dedicated to doing homework and each year, a total of 550,000 hours of homework support is provided to the club members. We open our doors to 10,000 club members every year at 42 clubs in Cloverdale, Geyserville, Healdsburg, Windsor, Monte Rio, Guerneville, Sebastopol, Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park, Petaluma, Corte Madera and Marin City where our programs are carefully designed to develop self-confidence, life skills and academic success. The organization is asking for assistance in collecting supplies and funds to help the children in the community who need it most.

“With continued support from the community for our annual Great Boys and Girls School Supply Challenge, we’re another step closer to bringing hope and opportunity to every child in Sonoma County,” said Jennifer Weiss, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs.

To participate or to make a cash donation, go to http://bgccsc.org//backtoschool. Website visitors will find a list of requested supplies, a link to an Amazon wish list, a link for cash donations, and instructions and contact information for requesting a collection bin or donation pickup/drop-off.

Drop off location in Rohnert Park:Double Tree by Hilton Hotel, 1 Doubletree Dr.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Sonoma County

Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Sonoma County serves nearly 10,000 youth every year at 42 locations throughout Cloverdale, Geyserville, Healdsburg, Windsor, Monte Rio, Guerneville, Sebastopol, Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park, Petaluma, Corte Madera, and Marin City. The Clubs provide a safe place, caring adult mentors, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. The organization seeks to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.

For more information, please visit http://bgcsonoma-marin.org/ or contact Jeanne Kearns at jkearns@bgcsonoma-marin.org or (707) 528-7977