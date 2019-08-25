Back-to-school prevention education guide

Back to school season is a great time to schedule one of the prevention education programs in your classroom or student’s school. All of our Prevention/Education programs aim to increase our community’s awareness of sexual assault, sexual harassment, and child abuse prevention and intervention strategies through classroom and community presentations. We strongly believe that sexual assault community education is key to eliminating sexual violence from our lives. All presentations are tailored to each individual group, are available in English and Spanish and can be adapted for different community audiences. The Prevention Department has worked with school psychologists and Sonoma County Office of Education teachers to create developmentally appropriate curricula for different ages and abilities.

To schedule a presentation, workshop, or program or to talk more about Verity’s prevention education services, please contact the Prevention Education Manager at: prevention@ourverity.org or call (707) 545-7270.