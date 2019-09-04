Back to school health

By: Dawn Dolan

The kids are now going back to school, routines are setting in and parents are giving a sigh of relief along with a bit of melancholy for missing their company of sweet chaos. There has been lots of preparation and final adjustments with the new school year starting. It’s time for parents to take a breath and refocus on personal and family needs.

Often, we think of the beginning of school as the kids gathering and being exposed to others’ illnesses and bringing these illnesses home to the rest of the family. A review with your children on basic hygiene could be helpful here. It has always amazed me what they tend to forget when excited about being in a new situation even with well-known friends.

At home, remember that the best way to keep your health at its best is to take care of yourself – not just everyone else. While adjusting to the new schedules and needs of the kids, take a moment to make a plan for yourself. Are you skipping breakfast because it takes so much time and effort to get them ready and off for school in the mornings? Are you getting to bed yourself early enough to get a full night’s sleep after getting them settled in for the night? After planning meals for the family, what is the quality of food that you are fueling yourself with at lunchtime?

Let’s get this school year off to a great start!

Dawn Dolan, MA, ACN is an advocate for integrative healthcare, consulting with medical doctors, chiropractors, acupuncturists, psychotherapists, body workers, massage therapists and other healthcare professionals. She can be reached by email at office@rejuvandwellbeing.com.