Parents from local schools have a new tool in their back-to-school bag of tricks this year as all of their school’s supply lists are now posted on TeacherLists.com.

“For decades, the supply list process has been a frustration for parents,” points out TeacherLists CEO, Charles Field. “Where to find the lists? When are they available? Forgetting the list on the counter at home. Hunting the aisles for the specific items their teacher has requested. All of those issues are solved with TeacherLists.”

With just one or two clicks, parents can find their child’s exact supply list and then click right over to pre-filled shopping carts on Target, Walmart, Office Depot, Amazon, or Staples to purchase their list and have it shipped right to their home. Target, Walmart, Office Depot and Staples also offer in store pick-up. Super easy, super convenient.

The site already includes lists for:

• Evergreen Elementary, Rohnert Park

• John B Riebli Elementary School, Santa Rosa

• McKinley Elementary School, Petaluma

• Olivet Elementary, Santa Rosa

• Proctor Terrace Elementary School, Santa Rosa

• St. Eugene Cathedral School, Santa Rosa

• St. Vincent Elementary, Petaluma

• Strawberry Elementary School, Santa Rosa

Complete details and all the lists are available at www.teacherlists.com/parents