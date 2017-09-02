Award winning author ‘Just the Facts, Ma’am’

By: Irene Hilsendager

Back in 1973, Thonie Hevrom became a San Rafael Police Department for Parking Enforcement Officer and became a “Rita the Meter Maid” for three years, but after going inside to dispatch she left police work.

In 1982, Hevron joined the Petaluma Police Department as a Community Service Officer taking reports, directing traffic and speaking to many different groups about Crime Prevention. In 1991, Thonie was recruited as a Records Supervisor for the Central Information Bureau but with budget cuts, she left in 1994. However, soon Hevron, along with her husband, Danny, was transferring again and re-located to Bishop, California and worked as a dispatcher for the local police department in Inyo County. But soon she was on the move again by being offered a job as dispatcher for the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety. After working seven years for the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety, she finally retired. Thonie’s job history gives her an understanding of the complicated life of the men and women who serve behind the badges.

After retiring, Thonie has spent time writing, riding horses, kayaking and traveling.

Her first novel, “Intent to Hold,” the sequel to “By Force or Fear,” won first place in the Oak Tree Press “Police Blotter” fiction contest. The first book, “By Force or Fear” is set in Forestville-Santa Rosa and her second book, “Intent to Hold” sends the detectives to Puerto Vallarta to rescue a kidnapped relative.

Hevron, a Sonoma County law enforcement veteran, has been widely read in police circles and is known for her accuracy in both plot and character portrayal. The novel, “With Malice Aforethought” brings the two heroes, Nick Reyes and Meredith Ryan, to popular mainstream literature. All three books have won awards from the Public Safety Writers Association Writing Contest in 2012, 2014 and 2016.

Thonie’s books are the type you can curl up in front of the fireplace and forget the outside world. Testimonials for the story’s authenticity are from law enforcement professionals with even a retired Sonoma County Sheriff’s captain, which are printed prominently on the cover. With the author’s lengthy law enforcement career, the reviews up the ante in the “real deal” category of crime fiction.

Hevron along with her fellow author, Fred Weisel, who also has published a novel called “Teller: A Novel,” has written another mystery called “Elise.” Fred is currently looking for an agent. Thonie and Fred were at Petaluma’s Copperfield’s Book store last Sunday for a meet and greet and will again be at Copperfield’s Montgomery Village in Santa Rosa on October 1 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. The event is free and books are available for purchase and personalization.

Thonie Hevron’s website is www.thoniehevron.com and while you are on the website, check out “Just the Facts, Ma’am blog for personal stories from the patrol car.