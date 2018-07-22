Avoid those summer colds!

By: Dawn Dolan

We all think about taking care of ourselves during the cold winter months with the damp, rainy, windy weather. We love the summer with its light breezes and warmth. Do we ever think about the enhancing of immune systems during this milder time of year? Not usually. We are more focused on sunburn prevention and water safety. Both are very good things to pay attention to.

At this time of year, we are out and about with less thought about hand washing and often outdoors mixing with many more people than usual. Potlucks and visiting friends and extended family are quite popular and, hopefully, fun and most enjoyable. We don’t generally think about this as an increased exposure to whatever may be challenging to our immune systems until we come down with one of those nasty summer colds or food poisoning from a dish left in the open too long.

With just a little bit of forethought, we can move through this season with unmarred health and vitality. Do pay attention to all the preventative measures that you would normally take during the winter months – being careful what you touch and basic hygiene, lessen the inflammatory foods that tax your immune system’s resources such as sugar and fried foods, take a natural vitamin C supplement and some good quality Echinacea and, above all else, think good thoughts. Dawn Dolan, MA, ACN is an advocate for integrative healthcare, consulting with medical doctors, chiropractors, acupuncturists, psychotherapists, body workers, massage therapists and other healthcare professionals. Email her at office@rejuvandwellbeing.com.