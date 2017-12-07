Avery Glynn ready for the big jump

By: Irene Hilsendager, Hope Glynn

In the world of show jumping a new young star is emerging and she is a local rider at the young age of 12. Avery Glynn of Petaluma, just became the youngest person ever to win the Horse and Hound Medal Finals held in Sacramento. The competition is a two-day competition that riders of all ages qualify to compete in the finals. After two days and multiple jumping rounds, the Kenilworth Jr. High 7th - grader emerged victorious over both top juniors and amateurs. Avery is the daughter of Hope Hobday Glynn and Ned Glynn of Petaluma, both professional riders that own and operate Sonoma Valley Stable, the largest show jumping training barn in the western United States. Both Hope and Ned have ridden and trained some of the top hunters going in the country. Hope was the leading lady hunter rider for Nor Cal and PCHA and finished the year with 12 derby wins.

“Despite the fact she comes from parents who ride, Avery is very talented and has a ton of natural feel that helps her to succeed on these big sensitive creatures” says mom, Hope, who has been Horseman of the year and is ranked in the top 10 of Derby riders internationally.

Avery rides an average of five days a week; two-three hours after school and five hours on weekends. This talented young lady manages this while taking Advanced English and Advanced Math as a full time junior high school student.

Winning the Horse and Hound Finals was the culmination of an amazing year for the 12-year-old who competes as 11 for her “riding age” in 2017.

She also competed in Washington, D.C this fall at the prestigious Capital Challenge Horse Show where she finished in the top ten of the National Children’s Medal, where riders 17 and under from across the United States qualified and competed for the national championship.

Even more impressive was that she did it on a horse she had never ridden before until that particular weekend. All other riders in that final either flew or trailered their horses to the show but Avery and her parents chose to leave her best horse in California because he had another big competition coming up in California and they were worried the travel and the expense of flying might be too much. She didn’t miss a beat and was also Reserve Champion in the 12 and under Equitation Championships in D.C. that same weekend on another borrowed horse.

“Riders form bonds with their horses and they learn their habits along with positives and negatives so they know how to respond to them in the ring. To be able to get on a new horse and have those results is at the level of a professional”, says dad Ned Glynn.

It proved to be a good decision to keep Avery’s top mount, Back in Business, known as “Wils” in the barn in California. She flew back and the next weekend won the biggest win in her career, the Onondarka Medal Finals.

The Onondarka Finals are the national championships for riders 12 and under held in San Diego over three days and four rounds of jumping competition. Avery was second after the first day then led the following three rounds and emerged as the national champion.

“It was very exciting to be able to compete with the best in the country and have such a successful weekend. I love horses and I’m very lucky to get to do this sport” says the articulate 12-year-old.

Along with the prestige of winning the Onondarka Medal Finals and getting her name on the 50-year-old trophy that boasts the names of 10 Olympians and 3 gold Medalists, she received a $10,000 training grant, a new CWD saddle and numerous other fun prizes.

Looking ahead to 2018, Avery hopes to compete at the national finals open to all juniors 17 and under held in Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania this fall. She will travel throughout California and Nevada to qualify for these events and she will spend four weeks training in Palm Springs this February and March while working on Independent study through Kenilworth Jr. High School.

Ned and Hope Glynn show their love for horses, a talent for riding and a wonderful gift of teaching where it creates the ideal place for horse and rider. The Glynns teach all levels of riding from the walk trot ring to the grand prize rings and focus on how to prepare the horse and rider for the show circuit while emphasizing sportsmanship and horsemanship. They absolutely love what they do and working with horses and teaching children and adults to achieve their goals is so rewarding to me, Hope says.