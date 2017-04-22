News
April 22, 2017
Auto burglar arrested by Cotati Police

April 21, 2017

For several months Cotati Police Officers have been investigating auto burglaries that have occurred in the City of Cotati. The Method of Operation was smashing windows of cars that had visible property in the vehicles. Officer Brandon Mitchell found video surveillance at Home Depot in Rohnert Park of a suspect David McConnell, a transient, age 34 using a stolen credit card from one of the auto burglary victims and his car license plate was also caught on the cameras. The car, a white Toyota Camry, was registered to McConnell.

It was determined that State Parks Rangers also had auto burglaries that occurred in their jurisdiction connected to McConnell who used credit cards at Home Depot.

Easter Sunday morning a car parked at St. Joseph’s Church had the window broken and items were stolen. Officer Mitchel obtained video surveillance of McConnell using a credit card stolen from this vehicle at Lowe’s in Cotati.

Tuesday at 4 pm, Sergeant Craig Guydan was conducting surveillance on East Cotati Ave. when he saw a white Toyota Camry at the Energy Health Club parking lot. The car was occupied by McConnell who appeared to be watching the parked cards. Officers took McConnell into custody and found a spring loaded center punch tool in his possession. It is believed this is the tool he used to break car windows.

Cotati Officers took McConnell into custody for four warrants with seven new charges being added and was booked into Sonoma County jail. McConnell’s bail was enhanced to $100,000.

If witnesses can assist in the investigation, please contact Officer Brandon Mitchell at 707-792-4611.