Attending Cuatro de Mayo Friday evening

Former Rotarian Eliot Enrique and Stephanie Martinez are passing out their rendition of pico de gallo made by Eliot at the Cuatro de Mayo Friday evening which was hosted by the Rohnert Park-Cotati Rotary Club and Sonoma County’s Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. The salsa tasting contest had about a dozen entries and a group of people picked a winner during a blind tasting. The guests enjoyed the carnitas, chicken, pico de gallo and guacamole all prepared by Sally Tomatoes. Also enjoyed was the Margarita dash and the Wonder Bread 5 band with their renditions of wild rock and roll.

All proceeds will benefit the youth programs and scholarships that the Rotary Club hands out every year. This year the Hispanic Chamber joined the Rotary for a fiesta party and will also support programs for the Hispanic Chamber.

Irene Hilsendager