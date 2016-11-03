At Sam’s Mediterranean Café &Deli, he’ll know your name

By: Chris Chambers

Just as at the bar in Cheers, Sam’s Mediterranean Café & Deli has that familiar and homey feeling and soon enough Sam, the owner, will know your name.

Off the beaten path in an industrial area with seating for about 15 people, one wonders how it could possibly “make a go of it.” Well, wonder no more.

With a zealous following among those working near, with take out galore and with a selection that belies the size of the operation, Sam’s has been and will continue to “make it” the way you want it. Plus, he offers catering every day.

You know it relies on the “working man” when it is only open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. No weekends here! And if you can’t make it there, he offers delivery within three miles on orders from $40 to $125 for just an additional $15. Delivery is free if you order more than $125 for that meeting you had set up.

Being open at 7:30 a.m. means Sam’s does do breakfasts and, of course, lunches (otherwise how would we have him in “Lunch in the Park”?) What is mindboggling is the wide variety of offerings. From a large selection of salads, wraps and sandwiches to pizza and desserts. They do have a section of beers and wines that they offer along with bottles/cans of various kinds of drinks but no fountain drinks.

So, finally, we get to the food. Wow! On Fridays there is their famous barbeque chicken plate with green salad, and on Tuesday is the barbeque tri-tip Ssandwich. Both offer enough food for some leftovers and both are delicious. There are also other daily specials to consider. Sandwiches, except for the Tuesday tri-tip at $9.95, are all priced at $8.99 and if you are planning on eating all of it, you should consider skipping breakfast.

There are the usual pizza offerings and, of course, also a Greek one (garlicky olive oil with pesto sauce, tomatoes, red onion and mushrooms topped with Kalamata olives & feta cheese on classic red sauce) for $11.95.

Two of the house specialties are the falafel wrap and the lamb and beef gyro wrap. There are also a number of other wraps, one of which is a hummus avocado wrap. In addition to wraps, there are the usual types of salads but also some more Mediterranean style salads such as the dolma salad that is stuffed grape leaves with rice & veggies dipped in olive oil & lemon.

So break your routine, try something new, go off the beaten path and travel to Sam’s at 613 Martin Ave in Rohnert Park or call and have your order ready for eat in or pick up at 584-0220 or fax 584-1601. While you are there be sure to say “hi” to Sam and tell him your name. You’ll have a great meal and be part of the legacy of local business serving locals! Tell him Chris sent you.

Chris.chambers1969@yahoo.com invites your comments and/or suggestions. Do you have a restaurant you would like to see reviewed? If so, drop a line.