Community
June 2, 2018
Arts Education Innovation Grants awarded

May 25, 2018

Funds made available by the County of Sonoma and Community Foundation Sonoma County Creative Sonoma announced the recipients of the Arts Education Innovation Grants. $88,000 in grants were handed out to fund 15 innovative arts education programs serving students in the county who may have limited access to arts training. Grants are being provided in a partnership between Community Foundation Sonoma County and Creative Sonoma, a division of the Economic Development Board of Sonoma County. 

“These grants reflect the value our community places on the arts being available to students all across our County,” said Chair of the Board of Supervisors James Gore. “Outstanding arts programs such as these develop 21st century skills necessary to navigate the ever-changing workforce.” 

Funded arts programs will create hands-on learning experiences in a variety of arts disciplines, such as performing music with ukuleles and orchestral instruments and exploring materials and techniques in a teen visual art lounge. Students will study traditional Latino dance, write self-reflective poetry and experience theatre projects that develop collaboration and community spirit. Workshops focusing on photography, filmmaking and design will inspire students to tell their stories with a creative perspective. The programs will occur between now and June 2019 on school campuses and in community centers, parks, and other venues across the county.

“Investing today in the creativity of our young people will provide benefits to our community’s vitality long into the future,” said Elizabeth Brown, CEO of Community Foundation Sonoma County. “We are pleased to support the innovative and engaging arts education programs being provided by the organizations.” 

Creative Sonoma, a division of the Economic Development Board, supports and advances the creative community of Sonoma County. 