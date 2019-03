Not in order are Sonoma County Artists Kelly Beth Bonsall, Bonnie Boren, Corrine Haverinen, Myrna A. Kappler, Lilian Lehman, Brian Shears, Elisabeth Van Nuys, Dani Mejia, Johanna Pursley-Griffin and Marilee R. Ford standing in front of some of the artwork on display at the Rohnert Park Library.

Photo by Robert Grant