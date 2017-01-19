Arthritis can bring on emotional challenges

By: Julie Ann Soukoulis

This is the third part in our conversation on arthritis. As mentioned, there are nearly 100 different types of arthritis affecting some 50 million people in the United States. This week we will continue with emotional changes you can expect and how to avoid caregiver burnout. We will also discuss common arthritis related diseases.

Emotional challenges

Those with arthritis may also experience depression, anxiety or a feeling of helplessness because they are no longer able to do things they used to do. They can also feel isolated, like no one quite understands what they are going through. And stress from chronic pain can stalk them as well.

You can help by listening and empathizing. You may feel like you need to solve everything when in fact what your loved one may want most is to express their emotions of sadness and loss.

• Draw them out: Encourage them to talk about how they are feeling, and any concerns or fears.

• Make a date: Plan some outings like lunch out, or a short shopping trip, or just a time to read together. That can help your loved one feel less isolated and alone.

• Practice relaxation together: Chances are you could both use some R&R.

• Practice deep breathing together: Or run your family member a warm bubble bath where he can listen to music and relax.

• Encourage some movement: If your spouse or parent is able, ask him or her to go for a short walk with you outside. Exercise can lift spirits and lessen pain. Ask the doctor what kind of exercise would be helpful.

• Ask for help: Tell the doctor that your family member seems depressed and anxious. The doctor may be able to prescribe an antidepressant or anti-anxiety medication that can help. Some antidepressants also help with pain.

Physical challenges

The range of physical challenges from arthritis can be extensive. The person may have difficulty walking, trouble with household tasks like opening jars and turning doorknobs, or even problems with dressing and combing his or her hair. And pain may make sleep hard to come by. But there are ways you can help ease physical restraints and discomforts.

• Arrange for physical and occupational therapy: A physical therapist can develop an exercise routine for your family member that will likely include range-of-motion exercises that will make it easier for him to do things like comb his or her hair, or stand up or sit down; strength training that will strengthen the muscles that support the joints; and some cardiovascular exercise like walking or swimming that will help him maintain overall fitness.

An occupational therapist will assess what your family member can and can’t do, and address ways to help make difficult tasks easier. For instance, she may suggest small household changes like door latches instead of twist knobs that won’t stress the joints.

• Employ heat and cold: Heat works by stimulating blood circulation, which can reduce muscle spasms and relieve pain. Encourage your family member to take a warm shower each morning to relieve morning stiffness. Applying heating pads or patches to painful areas for 15 minutes at a time can help as well.

• Try massage: Research shows that regular massage can reduce pain and stiffness and improve range of motion and joint function. An added bonus is that massage also reduces anxiety, a common accompaniment to chronic pain. Researchers have found that massage lowers stress hormones and increases feel-good neurotransmitters like serotonin. Make sure the doctor thinks it’s a good idea and get a referral to a massage therapist familiar with arthritis.

• Address sleep difficulties: Pain robs sleep. And fatigue increases pain. Talk with the doctor about ways that your spouse or parent can sleep more soundly. Try to persuade your family member to avoid caffeine and alcohol, which disturb sleep. And share some minutes of soft music, deep breathing, and warm milk before going to sleep in a cool, dark room.

• Prepare nutritious meals: Some foods can help fight inflammation, while others may trigger arthritic flares (increase in symptoms). And maintaining a healthy weight can also help manage joint pain. Fruits and vegetables, fish, fiber and whole grains can help fight inflammation. High fat foods may trigger arthritic flares.

• Evaluate housing: If you are caring for a parent, you may want your parent to live with you. Evaluate all the options with your parent first. Your parent may want to stay where she is, move to a nearby apartment or a skilled facility with assisted living.

Avoiding caregiver burnout

A danger of caregiving, whether you are a spouse or grown child caring for a parent, is offering care at your own physical and emotional expense.

You are no help to your family member if you are burned out. If you are concerned about caregiver burnout, call my office at (707) 586-1516 for help navigating this journey of being a caregiver.

Julie Ann Soukoulis is the owner of Home Instead Senior Care office in Rohnert Park, mother of two and passionate about healthy living at all ages. Having cared for her parents, she understands your struggles and aims, through her website, www.homeinstead.com/sonoma to educate and encourage seniors and caregivers. Have a caregiving or aging concern? She’s love to hear from you at (707) 586-1516 anytime.