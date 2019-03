The Rohnert Park-Cotati Library Art Committee and Friends of the Library will host the 2019 art exhibit show Mon., March 4 through March 16 from 12-6 p.m. Sat. 12-3 p.m. and Sun. the library is closed. There will be a reception Mon. from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Rohnert Park-Cotati Regional Library, 6250 Lynne Conde Way.

This year there will be something new to browse through: The Rancho Cotate advanced art class has entered the show and is proud to show their creative work.