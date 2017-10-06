Art Trail information needed

The other day I ran across a woman who told me she always runs across blue Art Trails Open Studios signs while she is running errands and is unable to stop. She had been wondering where to get more information so she could visit. Art Trails is the opportunity for you to visit the studios of 151 artists throughout Sonoma County on the 2nd & 3rd weekends in October. Now that we have five artists in Cotati and Rohnert Park, you may be seeing more signs than you are used to in the past years. If you are wondering where to get information about the location of all the studios open to the public, come by Stones Throw, 8278 Old Redwood Highway in Cotati, for a catalog of all the artists. Eleven of them have their work on display at Stones Throw to help you decide whether to drive out to their studio. You can meet some of the artists in person at an artist reception there on Saturday, October 7 from 5-7 p.m.

Jasmine Gold

Cotati, CA