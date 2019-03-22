News Briefs
March 22, 2019
Arrests made at checkpoints

March 22, 2019

Last Fri. evening during the hours of 8 p.m. and 1:11 a.m. the Rohnert Park Public Safety Traffic Team, the Cotati Police Department and the SSU Police conducted a DUI/DL on E. Cotati Ave. and Santero Way. The purpose of the checkpoint operation was to inform the motoring public of the dangers associated with impaired driving. 

A total of 833 vehicles passed through the checkpoint. Officers screened 819 for signs of DUI as well as driver’s license checks. A total of 39 drivers were directed into a nearby parking area for further contact with officers for either DUI evaluation or to confirm the status of their driver’s license. The officers arrested or cited seven drivers. Two of those arrested were for DUI, Stephanie Dill, 44-years-old of Rohnert Park and Richard Fournoy, 64-years-old of Santa Rosa. Dill was arrested for her fourth DUI in four years, making this arrest a felony. Flournoy was arrested for a DUI and a subsequent felony charge of bringing narcotics into jail. Five drivers were cited for driving without a license. Four of those arrested were able to have a licensed driver take their cars. One car was towed because the driver parked in a nearby resident’s driveway trying to avoid being contacted and were not able to get a licensed driver to pick up the car. 

This checkpoint was made possible by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety provided to the Department of Public Safety. More checkpoints will be conducted throughout the year with these funds to continue the education of drivers to refrain from driving after consuming alcohol or drugs.