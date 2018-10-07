News
October 7, 2018
Arrests and charges target Apple stores

By: Submitted by Ca. Dept. of Justice
October 5, 2018

An announcement has been made by the Attorney General of Ca. the arrest of charges against 17 individuals for a robbery scheme targeting Apple retail stores across Ca. that resulted in the loss of over $1 million. The defendants are charged with entering Apple retail stores in large groups wearing hoodies and snatching products on display in a matter of seconds. The alleged crimes took place across 19 counties.

Seven adults were arrested Sept. 25 and booked into the Alameda County Jail. Another is currently in custody in Sonoma County. Arrest warrants have been issued for no other suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

“Organized retail thefts cost Ca. business owners millions and expose them to copycat criminals. Ultimately, consumers pay the cost of this merchandise hijacking,” said Attorney General Becerra. “We will continue the work with local law enforcement authorities to extinguish this mob mentality and prosecute these criminals to hold them accountable.”

“The successful collaborative efforts of law enforcement have resulted in dismantling a large criminal ring,” said Oakland Police Chief Anne E. Kirkpatrick.

The arrests are the product of an investigation conducted by many police departments include Sonoma County.

It is important to note that a criminal complaint contains only allegations against a person. Every defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.