Arrest of local teacher’s aide

News
October 6, 2017
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Local girl survives Vegas shooting Kobi Buckley makes it to the end zone - Cougars 5-0 California Survivors of Las Vegas Mass Shooting Can Apply To State for Help Sonoma County helping to solve labor and housing shortage in local Sonoma vineyards Rohnert Park woman caught in crossfire of gunfire during Las Vegas massacre at Mandalay Bay Enjoy Oktoberfest while supporting a great cause Rancho Cotate football discusses NFL players taking a knee and the importance of free speech Local stargazing: SSU opens new observatory Camp Cotati PJ party a fun alternative for kids this Columbus Day Cotati City Council pushes for skate park The impact of fake news Rancho Cotate Cougars defeat three time NCS champs, Campolindo Cougars Student center opens for youths RP sees case of carjacking at knifepoint Urged to prep for earthquakes Drunk driver hits four cars, one person goes to hospital Rohnert Park works on ADA Transition Plan Sonoma bank robber still on the loose Health of the planet: What we do as individuals Sonoma County reacts to DACA decision, shows unwavering support for ‘dreamers’ Team John Henry participated in Giants Race fundraiser at AT&T Park Sew for the Beauty of It Marin-Sonoma mosquito vector study finds no cases of West Nile Virus DUI driver drives off road and gets car stuck on SMART RR tracks New mandatory ordinance for car charging stations Rancho Cougars show strong start to football season dominating the Analy Tigers Former Exchange Bank building in Cotati approved for make-over A Taste of the Islands right here in Penngrove Sizzling North Bay heat wave breaks records Penngrove’s Fire and Suds music festival-Saturday September 9 School board trustee alleges harassment was form of retaliation for running on reformative platform Annual California Hispanic Chamber of Commerce convention SMART Train celebrates start of service Rohnert Park motorcyclist killed by drunk driver Construction on schedule at Rancho 7th annual Pacific Islanders Festival Chess ‘Queen of Katwe’ visits RP How you can help the people of Houston Backpacks and books, students start their first day of school Annual Accordion Festival brings music, culture and dance to Cotati A new school year New team, new coach, new method of practice SSU students annual school year kick off Rohnert Park and Cotati citizens come out for safety tips and fun at annual National Night Out RP City Council one step closer to vision of downtown Update from March 8 Bomb Threat Cotati holds peaceful solidarity event Self-Proclaimed “Downtown L.A. Predator” in Rohnert Park Airbnb homes no longer allowed in Rohnert Park Self-proclaimed L.A. predator booted out after community outcry Brothel found RP City Council OK’s new roof project for Spreckels Theatre Local team sets goal of $100,000 for Leukemia and Lymphoma Cotati City Council votes to approve change to code violations Rancho Cotate High School bomb threat up date Ribbon cutting event introduces the new and improved Richard Crane Elementary School Japanese students enjoy visiting Rohnert Park 54 miles of road work to cause delays for some local roads Congressman Thompson holds town hall meeting in RP

Arrest of local teacher’s aide

By: Stephanie Derammelaere
October 6, 2017

Rohnert Park resident Ashley Zimmer was arrested last week for sending inappropriate matter to a minor as well as possession of child pornography. She had worked for various schools in Rohnert Park and Penngrove as a teacher’s aide for a YMCA after school program.

The Salime County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas notified Rohnert Park’s Department of Public Safety of the situation on September 22. The 12-year old boy’s mother had contacted the sheriff’s office after she found nude pictures of an adult on her child’s phone. Through comparing social media accounts, the mother could ascertain that the perpetrator lived in Rohnert Park. Rohnert Park detectives could obtain search warrants and an arrest warrant for Zimmer. On September 28 Zimmer was taken into custody. She posted bail that day, however, and will be arraigned in court most likely by mid-October. In the meantime, the case is still an active investigation on the part of the Rohnert Park Public Safety’s Investigations Bureau.

News of the arrest was a wakeup call for parents since Zimmer had met the victim through an online video game, Xbox Live. Increasingly, sex offenders that target minors are using online games, apps and social media to prey on children, through avenues that can be difficult for parents to detect. According to Security Systems Compare, 500,000 predators are online every day and one in seven kids have been sexually solicited online. 82 percent of predators use social media to learn about their victim’s likes and dislikes and 65 percent use social media to learn where their victim lives and goes to school. 

“Lots of times when people take advantage of kids they use online sources to do so,” says Sergeant Jeff Justice with the Rohnert Park Public Safety Investigations Bureau. “Or they may pose to be another juvenile to get them to do things that they normally wouldn’t do.”

Zimmer told investigators she thought the 12-year old victim was 14 because that was written on his online profile. According to PureSight Technologies Ltd., a company with the mission of providing a safe online environment for the world’s children, about 30 percent of the victims of Internet sexual exploitation are boys and Internet sexual predators tend to target juveniles between the ages of 11 and 15.

Zimmer worked at both Richard Crane and Penngrove School YMCA programs. She also worked as a babysitter for young children through the website care.com. The ongoing investigation will determine if there are other victims or if other crimes were committed. So far there is no evidence of other children being at risk.   

Approximately 95 percent of all Americans between 12 and 17 years old are online and three in four teens access the Internet on cell phones, tablets and other mobile devices (according to PureSight). Sergeant Justice warns parents of the dangers of online devices and urges them to remain aware of exactly what their kids are doing and seeing online.

“If your kids have devices that have access to the Internet, first and foremost have 

‘Teacher’s aid’ see page 4

‘Teacher’s aid’ Continued from page 1

an open communication with your children and warn them that there are people out there that want to take advantage of kids,” says Justice. “Try to be as mindful as you can and as aware as you can of what your kids are doing online. You have a right to have access to their social media sites and monitor what’s going on. The video games may not be as easy because they can just connect with people live.”

Parents can also establish parental controls on devices, limiting access to certain online content. Monitoring software can monitor online behavior and tools like MyMobile Watchdog can monitor cell phone activity, which seems to be the medium of choice for kids. This tool will let you monitor texts, block apps and set limits. Parents should also use caution with online gaming since online gaming chat rooms can leave children vulnerable. Consider restricting gaming to offline until the child reaches a certain level of maturity.

“Decide as a parent when you want your child to have access to that kind of stuff because there are some things you can put parental controls on as far as what they can or can’t access,” says Justice. “It’s impossible to keep your child from being exposed to everything if they have access to the Internet because everything is out there on the Internet.”

Warning signs that your child may be in trouble include your child tending to use their computer at night, your child receiving strange phone calls or receiving gifts from a “friend,” finding pornography on your child’s computer, or your child being secretive about online activity or becoming withdrawn.