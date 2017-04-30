News
April 30, 2017
Armed suspect arrested after resistance

By: Prepared by Sgt. Spencer Crum
April 28, 2017

Deputies arrested a 24-year-old Santa Rosa man Saturday night for possession of a loaded firearm after he resisted arrest. At about 11:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 2300 block of Corby Ave. in Santa Rosa on a call of a loud party.

Deputies contacted the residents of an apartment and had them turn the music down. On their way out of the complex, they encountered two people playing loud music and drinking beer near a gold Chevy pickup.

A deputy attempted to detain Guadalupe Velasquez for possession of an open alcoholic beverage in public and failure to identify himself. As the deputy attempted to handcuff him, Velasquez resisted by tensing up and keeping his right arm close to his body.

Deputies brought Velasquez to the ground where a physical altercation ensued. Deputies were able to get Velasquez under control and handcuffed despite Velasquez’ continued resistance.

Velasquez kept fighting with deputies and tried to pull out of the handcuffs. He was placed in maximum restraints and a search revealed six 9 mm handgun rounds in his pants pocket. Velasquez was positioned in the back of a patrol car.

Moments later, a deputy checked on Velasquez and noticed a handgun on the floorboard of the patrol car next to him.

The handgun was removed and it was determined to be a Smith and Wesson 9 mm, loaded with 16 rounds, including one round in the chamber ready to be fired. A records check of the serial number revealed that it had been stolen out of Contra Costa County.

Velasquez was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on a felony charge of possession of a loaded stolen handgun in public, obstruction of deputy with violence and violation of probation. Velasquez was on probation for a previous Dui arrest and driving on a suspended license.

Velasquez has been released from the jail after posting $36,000 bail.

